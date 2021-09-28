Inwood grandmother needs repairs, with leak destroying kitchen since 2019

INWOOD, Manhattan — Cecilia Megginson loves to cook for her family, especially her grandchildren, but her kitchen looks more like a construction zone than a place to make meals.

Megginson, who lives in the Dyckman Houses NYCHA complex in Inwood, said she’s been waiting months for a new kitchen sink. 

She showed PIX11 her kitchen and a leak in her wall. The water, she said, is destroying the entire room – from the walls to the cabinets and floors. She also needs a new stove, and her floors need to be replaced too.

Megginson said she can’t get a straight answer as to when her repairs will be complete. 

She said it breaks her heart that she can’t cook for her grandson.

After reaching out to NYCHA, a spokesperson told PIX11 News repair work would begin on Wednesday.

“NYCHA Skilled Trades staff were dispatched to assess the extent of repairs [Tuesday] and are scheduled to begin plumbing, plastering, and stove installation work [Wednesday]. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs,” the spokesperson said.

PIX11 will stay on this story. If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.

