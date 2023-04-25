NEW YORK (PIX11) — To celebrate its 80th anniversary, the Intrepid Museum will be showing a series of ship flicks during its free Summer Movie Series.

The museum, located at Pier 86 on West 46th Street in Manhattan, will be showing the blockbusters on the last Friday of June, July, and August, according to its website.

The lineup includes “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” on June 30, “Crimson Tide” on July 28, and “Top Gun: Maverick” on Aug. 25. The outdoor movies will start at sunset.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and visitors will get a ticket on a first-come, first-served basis to get into the screenings. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets.