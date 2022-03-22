NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is known for its bagels, and the options are endless, but one man has taken on the mission of finding the best of the best.

The culinary project by Mike Varley is called “Everything is Everything.” As first reported by TimeOut, Varley spent more than a year trying over 200 bagels from all five boroughs. The standard to which each shop was compared: an everything bagel with scallion cream cheese.

Varley then ranked the bagels and created an interactive map. Clicking on a bagel icon tells you the citywide ranking, borough-based ranking and the individual scoring for store, bagel and spread. Ess-a-bagel is the 14th best bagel in Manhattan and ranked 35th citywide.

Who has the best everything bagel with scallion cream cheese in the city? According to Varley, that honor belongs to Hot Bagels (P&C Bagels) in Middle Village, Queens.