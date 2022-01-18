Intense body camera video shows NYPD officers save screaming woman trapped in collapsed Bronx home

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Body camera video shows the moment NYPD officers rushed into a Bronx building, saving a woman who was trapped after a massive explosion Tuesday morning that sparked a fire and building collapse.

Warning: The full video, linked here, may be disturbing to some viewers.

The incident left a woman dead and several people injured, according to police and fire officials. Two additional civilians and five police officers were injured. The conditions of the two civilians were described as “serious” but “stable.” The five officers suffered smoke inhalation, per the NYPD.

Video released by the NYPD shows the aftermath of the explosion, with onlookers telling officers that someone is trapped inside. A man inside the home repeatedly tells officers that someone is “under the couch” while pointing inside the home.

Officers then rush in, flip the couch over and carry out the woman, who’s screaming in distress.

The call for the explosion came in just before 11 a.m. at a private residence near the intersection of Fox Street and Intervale Avenue, in the Longwood section of the borough, FDNY officials said. Police said the blaze was in a three-story residential building.

Mayor Eric Adams called the deadly explosion a “tragic and frightening” incident.

“Our hearts go out to the family members,” of the victims, the mayor said during an afternoon briefing.

Firefighters on the scene of a large residential fire and building collapse on Jan. 18, 2022. (Credit: Anthony Mazza/PIX11)

Firefighters on the scene of a fire that caused a house to collapse in the Bronx on Jan. 18, 2022, according to the FDNY. (Credit: Bill Muller/PIX11)

Firefighters on the scene of a large residential fire and building collapse on Jan. 18, 2022. (Credit: Anthony Mazza/PIX11)

A massive fire erupted in Longwood, the Bronx on Jan. 18, 2022, officials said. (Credit: Citizen App)