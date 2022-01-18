Intense body camera video shows NYPD officers save screaming woman trapped in collapsed Bronx home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Body camera video shows the moment NYPD officers rushed into a Bronx building, saving a woman who was trapped after a massive explosion Tuesday morning that sparked a fire and building collapse.

Warning: The full video, linked here, may be disturbing to some viewers.

The incident left a woman dead and several people injured, according to police and fire officials. Two additional civilians and five police officers were injured. The conditions of the two civilians were described as “serious” but “stable.” The five officers suffered smoke inhalation, per the NYPD.

Video released by the NYPD shows the aftermath of the explosion, with onlookers telling officers that someone is trapped inside. A man inside the home repeatedly tells officers that someone is “under the couch” while pointing inside the home.

Officers then rush in, flip the couch over and carry out the woman, who’s screaming in distress.

The call for the explosion came in just before 11 a.m. at a private residence near the intersection of Fox Street and Intervale Avenue, in the Longwood section of the borough, FDNY officials said. Police said the blaze was in a three-story residential building.

Mayor Eric Adams called the deadly explosion a “tragic and frightening” incident.

“Our hearts go out to the family members,” of the victims, the mayor said during an afternoon briefing.

  • FDNY battles bronx house fire and building collapse
    Firefighters on the scene of a large residential fire and building collapse on Jan. 18, 2022. (Credit: Anthony Mazza/PIX11)
  • bronx fire and house collapse
    Firefighters on the scene of a fire that caused a house to collapse in the Bronx on Jan. 18, 2022, according to the FDNY. (Credit: Bill Muller/PIX11)
  • FDNY battles bronx house fire and building collapse
    Firefighters on the scene of a large residential fire and building collapse on Jan. 18, 2022. (Credit: Anthony Mazza/PIX11)
  • Bronx house fire after reported explosion
    A massive fire erupted in Longwood, the Bronx on Jan. 18, 2022, officials said. (Credit: Citizen App)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx veteran with vet dad fights for heat in father's public housing home

Families of Bronx explosion victims rush to find loved ones amid chaos

NYPD officers rush to help victims of Bronx house explosion

Victims escape before Bronx building collapses

Bronx fire: NY lawmakers push for heat sensor bill to prevent future tragedies

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter