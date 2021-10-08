Instagram down for some users just days after massive Facebook outage

This picture taken on October 5, 2020 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows logos of US social networks Facebook and Instagram on the screens of a tablet and a mobile phone. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Some Facebook and Instagram users reported outages on Friday, with the company confirming it was working on solving the technical issues. Instagram was by far the most-impacted of the Facebook brands.

We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

It’s the second outage for the tech giant this week, after a major outage impacted its family of sites for most of the day on Monday.

It was unclear if Friday’s outage was due to the same cause, or if it was as large.

Just before noon Monday, over 83,000 people reported issues with Facebook alone, while nearly 64,000 people reported Instagram being down. Around 2 p.m., over 41,000 people still reported issues with Facebook.

On Friday, between 30,000 and 40,000 users reported issues with Instagram during the outages’ apparent peak Friday afternoon; Facebook and Messenger each had significantly less reported issues — about 3,000 and 1,000 respectively. Outages were reported to downdetector.com.

By 4 p.m., outages had begun to significantly decrease, according to the website’s tally.