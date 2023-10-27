NEW YORK (PIX11) — There has been an increase in ghost guns being used in shootings across the city.

PIX11 News went inside the NYPD’s Ballistics Lab to see what happens after ghost guns are taken off the streets. The NYPD shows us they are not completely untraceable.

Capt. Matthew Strong said each bullet tells a story after being fired from a gun. Inside the lab, he fires a ghost gun into a tank, disassembles the barrel of a ghost gun, and then his team of officers look at the etching left on the fired bullet through a microscope.

“When a firearm is discharged it leaves certain features behind.” Capt. Strong said.

That feature is a valuable lead for detectives working cases.

From here, the information is put into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network or NIBIN database to see if a gun has been used before. Police say the turnaround time for the NIBIN information is about 5-days.

Ghost guns are an epidemic that has blindsided officers. So far this year, police recovered 322 ghost guns compared to 316 last year.

The department is hopeful it will be able to turn those numbers around.

“It feels really important, it’s good to be a part of the process,” Criminalist Robertson said.