MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Gilgo Beach Task Force that charged architect Rex Heuermann with being a serial killer moved to a new phase of the investigation this week.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s lab is now tasked with testing genetic material on the enormous amount of evidence seized from Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home and two storage units. Investigators in white Tyvek suits remained at the family home eight days after Heuermann was charged with three counts of murder and tied to a fourth.

The persons of interest over the years included a carpenter, a doctor, and a disgraced police chief. But none of them was the suspect who was named last Friday.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Heuermann, 59, is a “demon” who walked among us.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney and his team had to piece together complex forensic analysis of victims’ cell phones and the suspect’s burner phones, along with DNA material found at the crime scene, which allegedly matched items from the Heuermann household in Massapequa Park.

