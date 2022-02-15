Inside the first official ‘overdose prevention centers’

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Questions are still raging at the core of the overdose prevention center debate: Would you be okay with a place that permits, and even enables, illegal drug use? Does the good outweigh the concerts?

And would your answers change if 150 lives were saved? That’s the number cited by the country’s first officially recognized overdose prevention centers in East Harlem and Washington Heights. However, the debate about whether these places should even exist continues.

Inside, the centers are organized and jarring at the same time: people fill out paperwork before carefully preparing to shoot up their heroin and do other illegal drugs with clean needles and other paraphernalia provided.

A crash cart with Narcan and oxygen is on hand to rescue people from overdose, which happens around two or three times a day according to OnPoint — the operator of the centers.

“I don’t want to cause anyone any problems with my drug abuse,” said one drug user, Jason Volz. “So this place helps me you safely stay off the streets stay off the subways.”

Keeping a watchful eye over the entire operation is Sam Rivera, an imposing linebacker of a man who has attempted to tackle the drug overdose crisis with a ferocity befitting his stature.

About 2,000 New Yorkers are dying each year of overdoses, and around 90,000 lost their lives to drugs nationwide in 2020.

“One hundred percent of our participants have tried treatment,” Rivera said. “They tried detox. They tried other things. I’m not saying it’s over for them, but we know most people have to go through the process a few times. Our role is to keep people alive long enough to have that opportunity, and that’s what we’re doing.”

To alleviate neighborhood concerns about the drug use, Rivera said no needles or other supplies leave the facility, and his staff regularly goes out into the extended neighborhood in outreach vans.

When this site officially launched last November some in the neighborhood protested.

“Harm reduction” facilities have long existed in the shadows, while operating openly in Canada and Europe for years.

Under the Trump Administration, the Justice Department won a case giving it the power to crack down.

But in early February, President Biden’s DOJ suggested it might be open to allowing more overdose prevention centers with quote “appropriate guardrails.”

“These centers are simply enabling people’s habits. That’s what they are doing, and the fact that government money is being used on them is wrong,” said New York City’s only Republican congresswoman, Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island and Brooklyn.

She has introduced legislation to stop federal dollars from flowing to programs like this.

“We need to be proactive,” Malliotakis said. “That means stopping the drug dealers and putting them behind bars; stopping the trafficking at our southern boarder; and focusing on long term treatment to help people who are addicted.”

Back in East Harlem, Rivera wants to change hearts and minds as these issues are discussed nationally. He encouraged anyone with concerns to reach out about anything specific and come see the work he is doing.

In New York, some leaders are pushing for more official overdose prevention centers across the state. However, the governor’s commissioner for the Officer of Addiction said Monday expansion outside the city was not something being looked at right now.