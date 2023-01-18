SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Marcy Lab School is an innovative alternative to college based in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Since its inception in August 2019, it’s given underprivileged and low-income students an opportunity to excel in the tech field.

“Our academic programs are focused on computer science and software engineering. There’s also leadership and identity development, as well as civic studies,” said Reuben Ogbonna, the co-founder and executive director .

Since PIX11 News last stopped by the Marcy Lab School, the staff and students have undergone a big transformation.

When we visited the Bedford-Stuyvesant campus in 2020, the nonprofit had been open for less than a year. Teachers and students were working side by side in tight quarters. As with many other institutions, the nonprofit faced hardships during the pandemic and had to pivot to remote learning. But that setback turned out to be a blessing.

“Now we have a hybrid program with two days remote and three days in person inspired by all of our learnings from that time,” said Maya Bhattacharjee, co-founder and chief program officer.

Over the last few years, the size of the program has more than doubled. Bhattacharjee and Ogbonna decided to look for a bigger space and settled on a 17,000-foot facility in Industry City.

They started with nine fellows. To date, nearly 150 students have enrolled in the Marcy Lab School fellowship since it opened in 2019. Now, current students and graduates are soaring to new heights and paying it forward. For more information, visit the Marcy Lab School website.