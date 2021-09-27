Inmate escapes DOC custody in Manhattan days after his arrest

MANHATTAN — A 55-year-old detainee escaped Department of Correction Custody early on Monday, officials said.

The DOC launched a search in coordination with the NYPD to find Harry Maldonado, DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi.

Maldonado was arrested on Sept. 23 on attempted burglary, larceny, and parole violation charges, officials said. He escaped from the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward around 3:50 a.m.

“Safely monitoring those in our custody is a core part of our mission and this is extremely disturbing,” Schiraldi said. “We take escapes and attempted escapes very seriously and we are investigating exactly how this happened.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).