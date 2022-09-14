A New York City Department of Correction bus passes a sign near the gate at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at a Rikers Island facility died Wednesday– the 13th death in Department of Correction custody this year, officials said.

The inmate died at the Eric M. Taylor Center at 7:44 a.m., according to the DOC. The incident is under investigation and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The person was found hanging from a pipe in a staff bathroom at the prison complex, according to the New York Times.

“We are very distressed to hear about the death of another person in custody,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “Our deepest condolences go out to this individual’s loved ones. We will conduct a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding this death for which we grieve.”

Last month, a prominent neurologist who was recently convicted of raping several female patients killed himself at a Rikers jail facility, officials said.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in the shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center at around 6:30 a.m. with a sheet around his neck and died an hour after he was found, officials said.

Earlier this summer, another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said.

Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx Court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was rushed to a hospital for additional treatment. Bradley was given a compassionate release on June 15. Three days later, he died.

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.