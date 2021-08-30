Inmate attacks correction officer at Rikers Island jail facility

A Rikers Island jail inmate attacked a correction officer on Monday morning, sending the officer to the hospital, officials said.

The detainee attacked the officer in the George R. Vierno Center around 9 a.m., Department of Correction officials said. Officers re-arrested the inmate on attempted murder charges after the assault.

“Any assault on our staff is deplorable and absolutely unacceptable,” DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said. “We will work with the Bronx DA to hold the individual responsible accountable.”

The injured correction officer suffered multiple injuries and was admitted into the hospital for treatment.

Just two weeks ago, correction officers protested over what they described as dangerous working conditions.

The union representing correction officers sued in July over conditions at DOC facilities.