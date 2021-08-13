Inmate, 25, found dead in cell at Rikers Island

NEW YORK — Authorities are investigating the death of a 25-year-old inmate in his cell at Rikers Island.

Officials with the New York City Department of Correction said Brandon Rodriguez was found unresponsive in a cell at Rikers’ Otis Bantum Correctional Center around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers administered CPR and called for medical emergency, according to the DOC. Medical staff pronounced him dead.

Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said the department is working closely with all relevant agencies to investigate the death.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Sharon Covino, said her office is investigating the circumstances of the death as well.

Rodriguez was arrested Aug. 4 in Staten Island. The Staten Island Advance reports that he was arrested following a domestic incident.