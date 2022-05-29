NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 20-year-old detainee died while in Department of Correction custody on Saturday, officials said.

Emanuel Sullivan was found unresponsive in his bed at the Robert N. Davoren Center, a DOC spokesperson said. Medical staff arrived and Sullivan was pronounced deceased at around 4:24 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was determining the cause of Sullivan’s death. He’s the sixth inmate to die in DOC custody this year.

“Mr. Sullivan’s passing fills our hearts with grief, as we understand everyone entrusted to our care is someone’s loved one,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

DOC officials said the housing area where Sullivan died was staffed at the time of his death. Correction officers had made all their tours through the facility during the day.

Sullivan had been in DOC custody since Feb 8, officials said. He was being held on charges of second degree murder and first degree robbery.