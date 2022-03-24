ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Most New Yorkers are troubled by the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and inflation, a new poll found. More than half (54%) feel the war will have lasting effects on the economy, making it financially difficult for Americans.

The findings are the result of a new poll released by the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI). The poll asked New Yorkers how concerned they were about the price of gas, utilities, retirement accounts and more. It also asked them how they planned to deal with inflation.

Inflation is having a somewhat (44%) or very (26%) serious impact on residents’ finances. As a result, New Yorkers said they would be taking multiple actions to help offset inflation.

Action Percentage Buy less in general 69% Buy less expensive items 67% Use savings to pay for everyday items 28% Get a second job/look for another source of income 35% Cancel or postpone a vacation in the next six months 34% Use a credit card, carrying forward debt 22% Live and spend as before 10%

New Yorkers said they were most worried about the price of food (87%), gas prices (80%), and home utility costs (76%). Little changed across different areas, including New York City and upstate as well as across political party lines.

Percent somewhat or very concerned regarding issues

Issue of economic concern All NYC Subs Upstate Dems Reps Food prices 87% 84% 89% 86% 86% 90% Gas prices 80% 74% 83% 86% 79% 87% Home utility costs 76% 75% 78% 78% 75% 81% Availability of everyday goods 73% 70% 75% 74% 71% 75% Worth of American dollar 71% 68% 68% 75% 65% 83% Value of retirement accounts 68% 67% 72% 68% 67% 74%

“Inflation had gotten New Yorkers’ attention, but now add in war in Ukraine and consumers are very concerned, and many are planning to cut back,” said SCRI Director, Don Levy. “While a third think the war will soon be over and that our finances will not be largely affected, over half believe the war in Ukraine will generate economic shock waves that New Yorkers will face for years to come.”

Additionally, a greater percentage of New Yorkers 18-34 years old (50%), Blacks and Latinos (46-50%), and those with children in their household (42%) plan on getting a second job or finding another way to get more money. 32% said they think the war will end soon, will affect the economy in the short term, and that Americans’ budgets will be mostly unaffected.