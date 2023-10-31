FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A mother was arrested Monday after allegedly leaving her child alone in a car while she was in a Long Island grocery store, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A witness called police after seeing a baby boy in the parked car behind Lidl in Franklin Square around 2:42 p.m., according to authorities. When officers arrived, they found the 10-month-old crying in the rear seat, police said.

A lockout kit was used to pry the car open and take the infant from the car, according to authorities. The child was evaluated by EMS.

Police arrested the boy’s mother, Amber-Rose Danahy, 25, of West Hempstead. She’s been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The child was placed into the custody of a family member, according to authorities. Danahy will be arraigned Tuesday.

