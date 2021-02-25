Indoor dining capacity increases to 35% Friday in New York City

NEW YORK — More tables will be available inside New York City restaurants.

Capacity has been at 25% since Valentine’s Day. Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo increased it another 10% to 35%, effective Friday. He said heath data allows for the change and it will continue to be monitored.

Rules are still in place, including masks, temperature checks, contact tracing and social distancing. If tables cannot be placed six feet apart, five-foot partitions must separate dining parties.

Restaurants in the city have always said 50% capacity will be needed to remain open and make up for lost revenue.

Outside the boroughs, New York state has allowed 50% indoor capacity for awhile. New Jersey has set it at 35%.

In mid-March, larger gatherings will be allowed inside some venues in New York City.