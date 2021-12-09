Vice President Kamala Harris has called on lawmakers to pass the Build Back Better Act, which includes billions to improve maternal health in America.

Not only will the money be used for maternal and perinatal health, it will be used for initiatives to study and improve a badly broken system.

The most recent statistics from the CDC date back to 2018 where 658 women died while pregnant. It breaks down more than 17 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Separately, Black women are much more likely to fall victim at more than 37 per 100,000 births.

Jaye Wilson of the advocacy group Melinated Moms spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the importance of pushing for equitable maternal health.