Impeachment counsel Goldman to run for NY attorney general

FILE – Democratic staff attorney Daniel Goldman testifies as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Goldman has announced that he will run for attorney general of New York. Goldman said Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on Twitter that he is running because it’s time to lead “in today’s big fights.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman has announced that he will run for attorney general of New York.

Goldman said Tuesday on Twitter that he is running because it’s time to lead “in today’s big fights.”

Our nation faces an existential threat to our democratic ideals and the rule of law.



I’ve been on the front lines as a prosecutor and as impeachment counsel of Donald Trump. Now it’s time to lead again in today’s big fights.



That’s why I’m running for NY Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/kX1vZuR7sF — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 16, 2021

The announcement came a day after law professor Zephyr Teachout said she would seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

Incumbent Attorney General Letitia James’ decision to run for governor leaves the seat open.

Goldman served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against former president Donald Trump.

Before that, he spent about a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney in Southern District of New York under Preet Bharara.