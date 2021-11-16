Impeachment counsel Goldman to run for NY attorney general

FILE – Democratic staff attorney Daniel Goldman testifies as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Goldman has announced that he will run for attorney general of New York. Goldman said Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on Twitter that he is running because it’s time to lead “in today’s big fights.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman has announced that he will run for attorney general of New York.

Goldman said Tuesday on Twitter that he is running because it’s time to lead “in today’s big fights.”

The announcement came a day after law professor Zephyr Teachout said she would seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

Incumbent Attorney General Letitia James’ decision to run for governor leaves the seat open.

Goldman served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against former president Donald Trump.

Before that, he spent about a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney in Southern District of New York under Preet Bharara.

