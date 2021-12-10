Impeachment attorney Goldman exits AG race after incumbent James announces run

FILE – Democratic staff attorney Daniel Goldman testifies as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Goldman has announced that he will run for attorney general of New York. Goldman said Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on Twitter that he is running because it’s time to lead “in today’s big fights.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK — Former federal prosecutor and candidate for attorney general Daniel Goldman announced he’s suspending his campaign for AG on the heels of incumbent Letitia James’ announcement to run for reelection.

James had been a candidate for governor before taking her name out of consideration for the Democratic primary on Thursday, saying instead she’d run again for AG.

“Tish has been a hardworking and effective advocate for justice for New Yorkers and others around the country,” Goldman, also a Democrat, said Friday. “I look for ward to working with her in the future on these endeavors, and to continuing my lifelong quest to ensure there is one standard of justice for all.”

Goldman initially said he launched his campaign because it’s time to lead “in today’s big fights.”

Law professor Zephyr Teachout previously said she, too, would seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

Goldman served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against former president Donald Trump.

Before that, he spent about a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney in Southern District of New York under Preet Bharara.