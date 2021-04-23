Immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes to NYC

NEW YORK — Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings are coming to New York City as an immersive art exhibit.

Visitors will be swathed in color, light, and music as part of “Immersive Van Gogh” beginning June 10.



“It’s a concept where the public walks through the space and the art happens in 360 degrees around them. It’s projected on every surface in the building,” producer Corey Ross said.

“Immersive Van Gogh” debuted in North America in 2020 and is coming to multiple cities this summer. But the New York location, at Pier 36 on the Lower East Side, is the biggest. It’s more than 70 thousand square feet.



David Korins, known for Broadway set design, is the New York City creative director. “We are back, and we are doing this thing in a safe, beautiful and emotionally cathartic way,” he said.

Christopher Heywood of NYC and Company is hopeful this interactive experience will help kick off New York City’s cultural comeback. “It’s events like these and exhibitions like these that are really going to bring back the visitors,” Heywood said.

“Immersive Van Gogh” is from the mind of Massimiliano Siccardi, who has developed immersive exhibits in Europe for decades.



Composer Luca Longobardi created the musical component.

“The soundtrack was conceived and built as a single unique score to accompany the images without overloading the feelings they suggest.”



This artistic experience runs through August.