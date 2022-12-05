NEW YORK (PIX11) – An immersive art exhibition celebrating the work of French painter Claude Monet is extending its stay in New York City.

“Monet’s Garden” opened at the Seamen’s Bank Building at 30 Wall Street in Manhattan in November. The exhibit was originally planned to run through January, but it will now remain in New York City through Feb. 28.

Monet’s Garden takes visitors on a journey through the history of Monet’s art using multi-sensory technology.

The exhibit doesn’t feature any of Monet’s paintings on display. Instead, it uses elements from his paintings to create a 360-degree digital experience with moving artwork and enveloping projections.

The popular exhibit was shown in cities across Europe before making its U.S. debut in New York.

The exhibit is open seven days a week. Its hours vary depending on the day.