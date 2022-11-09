MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One of the hottest tickets in town promises to surround the audience with art.

Immersive experiences have become popular recently, bringing art and artists to life inside exhibition halls.

The gardens of France and the paintings of Claude Monet have taken over two floors of a bank building at 30 Wall Street.

“Monet’s Garden: The Immersive Experience” opened this week and runs through January.

The exhibit features interactive areas that allow a visitor to make art and experience the movement of a painting through technology.

A garden bridge has been built inside to offer a look at the landscapes that inspired him.

A second floor has images projected onto the walls and floors. There’s a 45-minute show with music and narration about Monet.

His work titled “Water Lilies” is the highlight of the main event.

The concept was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG with Alegria Konzert GmbH.

There are also exhibitions in Germany, and upcoming European and United States tours are planned.