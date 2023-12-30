MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX 11) — The countdown is on to the new year and millions of spectators have been waiting eagerly to see the ball drop in Times Square.

“I have seen it on TV all my life and it just looks so cool,” said tourist Q’ray Madison. “Like it just be just a lot of people and I just want to be around that.”

Madison came to New York from Chicago to witness the iconic ball drop and ring in the new year with his family. He’ll join the millions of revelers set to usher in 2024 under the bright lights of Times Square.

“This my first time out here,” Madison said. “I’m trying to see the ball drop.”

Spectators from around the world will flock to the heart of Midtown on Sunday to take part in the globally televised celebration.

The NYPD is set to welcome those large crowds, leaving no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring safety. While city officials said there are no credible threats to the annual New Year’s Eve bash, they are deploying drones, helicopters, and plainclothes officers to the area calling safety a top priority.

“Our special operations, our counter-terrorism units, our canine units, will be deployed all throughout Times Square and throughout the city,” said Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. “This is one of the most well-policed, best-protected events each year.”

As New York has seen numerous protests across the city sparked by fighting in the Middle East, police are expanding the perimeter around the festivities, allowing officers to head off potential demonstrations like the one seen during the Christmas tree lighting last month.

Traffic detours begin Sunday at 4 a.m. from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway.

There will also be detours from West 43rd Street to West 48th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue. At 11 a.m., traffic detours begin from West 37th Street to West 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway. West 37th Street to West 56th Street will also see detours between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue.