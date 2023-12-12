BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The seven-story building on West Burnside Avenue and Phelan Place looks like the bricks were peeled back.

Its walls came crashing down in Monday’s partial collapse, revealing extensive damage. The furniture is out in the open for all to see. Isaac Atif grew up in the neighborhood and says the nearly 100-year-old building showed signs of wear and tear.

“Right before it happened, I saw construction work being done so the conditions have been poor, broken mortars, scaffolding obviously because it’s been damaged and just neglect from the landlords,” said Atif.

Video obtained by PIX11 News shows one of the tenants who was showering as the corner part of the facade crumbled unexpectedly. He shows the aftermath inside, stunned that he was not hurt. None of the other tenants were injured either. But city officials and the Red Cross say more than 130 people were displaced and sent to area hotels.

Seven businesses were also affected.

“I’m thankful that everyone is safe, and no one is injured, but this is devastating to our community because our bodega is gone. There are families that are displaced. They won’t have Christmas trees. They won’t be able to celebrate. It’s very old, so they’ll have to find shelter. It’s heartbreaking,” said Atif.

One man who saw the collapse on social media decided to drop off clothing and comforters to the tenants, who lost everything.

“I know their stuff is probably buried in the rubble and they have no access to anything right now, so any little bit probably could help,” said Elisha Vazquez.

The collapse happened in the shadows of two schools and an entry point to the Major Deegan Expressway, causing concern about the long-term impact for everyone who lives in the area.

“Nah I’m heavily surprised like if you can get a view on that. That looks like it came out of a movie, I can’t believe what just happened, at all,” said Morris Heights resident Jeffrey Mensah. The student center at Bronx Community College is being used as a resource center for those affected by the collapse.

Anybody who needs text updates related to the incident can text BXCollapse BXCollapseSP for Spanish or BXCollapseFR for French to 692692.