NEW YORK (PIX11) — Once you find love, will your relationship be strong enough to survive one of the biggest tests? We’re talking about assembling IKEA furniture.

The website “Finance buzz” is looking for couples to assemble an IKEA bedroom set and document their experience.

The couple will receive one thousand dollars in IKEA store credit to purchase the set.

The winning couple gets an extra $1,000 as a prize. Applications are open until Feb. 14.