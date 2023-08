DEER PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Suffolk police received a strange phone call last Wednesday – a rogue iguana was roaming the streets of Deer Park.

Officers who arrived at the scene spotted it fleeing into a yard, police said.

They followed it and found a second iguana that was twice the size of the first, according to authorities.

Eventually, both reptiles were caught and taken to Jungle Bob’s Reptile World in Selden.