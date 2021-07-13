NEW YORK — As New York City continues to reopen, the city’s IDNYC program is making a comeback, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The largest municipal ID program in the country is bringing more enrollment centers back online, with five new centers opening up this month.

About 1.4 million New Yorkers have an IDNYC, de Blasio said, and he hopes more people will enroll for their own IDNYC card.

New Yorkers can apply regardless of immigration status.

“For so many of them, it has unlocked incredible opportunities they would not have had without having an ID card,” the mayor said.

There are currently 13 total centers open, with more expected to open soon, according to de Blasio.

Offices for IDNYC were forced to close due to the pandemic.

Those who have an IDNYC card can use it to open bank accounts, receive discounts on groceries, transportation and cultural activities, have access to city services and programs, apply for financial support and more.

To apply for an IDNYC card or renew your card, visit nyc.gov/IDNYC or call 311.

Most existing IDNYC cardholders can renew their cards online or in person, according to Commissioner of the Office of Immigrant Affairs Raquel Batista.

They can renew starting 90 days before and up to one year after the expiration date on their card. Anyone whose card expired in 2020 can renew it through Dec. 31, 2021.

“This is especially important in our recovery” as many New Yorkers are applying for services, including rental assistance and the state’s Excluded Workers Fund.