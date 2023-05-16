NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel was one of the honorees recognized at GLSEN’s 2023 Respect Awards held Monday night in Midtown.

The nonprofit was founded by a group of teachers more than 30 years ago with the goal of creating a learning environment for LGBTQIA+ students to feel safe and supported across the country. The organization believes its work is more important now than ever before.

GLSEN estimates there are currently 2 million LGBTQIA+ students in grades K through 12 nationwide.