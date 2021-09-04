NEW YORK — Days after remnants of Ida battered the tri-state area, causing destruction across parts of New York and New Jersey, the cleanup and recovery process continues.

New York City’s Department of Sanitation worked around the clock and made storm-related pickups.

Despite the Labor Day holiday weekend, workers will continue to collect debris the next few days.

New Yorkers can put storm debris on the curb for pickup and do not need to wait for their regular pickup days, according to the sanitation department.

Though not required, people are also asked to report debris locations to 311.

It may take several days to complete the debris removal.

In Hollis, Queens, crews were seen removing debris from basement apartments and homes destroyed by the storm.

Remnants of their lives: Container removes debris from #basement where mother and son lived on 183 Street in Queens, two of the #FlashFlood victims who died this week. Memorial is growing for Phamatee Ramskriet, 43, and son, Krishah, 22. pic.twitter.com/KvKgwFRUJK — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) September 4, 2021

In that area, floodwaters quickly rose on the streets, even pushing through the basement wall of one apartment home, killing a 22-year-old man and his mother.

Phamatee Ramskriet, 43, and Khrishah Ramskriet, 22, were found unresponsive in their basement apartment Wednesday night. The son was pronounced dead at the scene and his mother died at the hospital, police said.

Engineers were also inspecting the temporary retaining wall of the home Saturday morning.

An engineer inspects the temporary wall put up where a mother and son died after floodwaters rushed into their basement apartment (Mary Murphy)

Appliances damaged by Ida floodwaters were put out on the street for collection (Mary Murphy)

A shrine grows for the mother and son who were killed when floodwaters pushed into their Hollis apartment (Mary Murphy)

Neighbors and friends built a memorial shrine for the two, mourning their death while cleaning up and also fearing for their own lives — many of them frustrated the city has failed them after continuous complaints about poor drainage systems.

Due to the storm, the Department of Sanitation said regular garbage collection will take place on Monday despite being previously suspended in observance of the holiday.

Residents who normally receive trash or recycling collection Monday may place their material at the curb between 4 p.m. and midnight Sunday evening.