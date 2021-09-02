Ida outages: Over 85,000 without power in NY, NJ after deadly storm

NEW YORK — New York and New Jersey utility companies reported tens of thousands of customers in the dark early Thursday after Ida pummeled the tri-state region with torrential rain and historic flooding.

The New York City area and Long Island saw over 25,000 customers without power Thursday morning, while New Jersey had over 60,000 customers experiencing outages.

PSEG Long Island, Con Edison, PSE&G in New Jersey and JCP&L all reported ongoing outages.

Here are the latest outage numbers, as of 6 a.m. Thursday:

PSEG Long Island

About 7,200 customers on Long Island were being impacted by outages. See more here.

Con Edison

Over 18,700 customers were impacted by outages in the New York City metro area. Westchester County accounted for over 15,000 of those without power. See more here.

JCP&L

Over 32,300 Jersey Central Power & Light customers across New Jersey were without power. See more here.

PSE&G New Jersey

PSE&G reported just over 28,800 customers dealing with outages in New Jersey. See more here.