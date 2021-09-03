Ida outages: Over 15,000 still without power in NY, NJ days after deadly storm

power outages

Utility crews work as power outages continue across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK — Over 15,000 customers across New York and New Jersey were still without power early Friday, two days after the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the region with record-breaking rain, deadly flooding and even tornadoes.

Just before dawn Friday, the New York City area and Long Island saw over 7,000 customers without service, while New Jersey had nearly 10,000 customers still dealing with outages.

PSEG Long Island, Con Edison, PSE&G in New Jersey and JCP&L all reported ongoing outages.

Here are the latest outage numbers, as of 6 a.m. Friday:

PSEG Long Island

About 650 customers on Long Island were being impacted by outages. See more here.

Con Edison

About 6,880 customers in the New York City area were without service, the majority of which were in Westchester County. See more here.

JCP&L

Over 7,400 Jersey Central Power & Light customers across New Jersey were without power. See more here.

PSE&G New Jersey

PSE&G reported just over 2,400 customers dealing with outages in New Jersey. See more here.

