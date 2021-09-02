Ida flooding: NYC alternate side parking suspended after City is slammed for initially keeping rule in place

Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on Sept. 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Alternate side parking was suspended in New York City Thursday after people slammed the City for initially keeping the rule in effect despite flooding from Tropical Storm Ida that ravaged the area, flooded roadways and led to multiple deaths.

NYC Alt Side Parking first tweeted at 7:30 a.m. that rules were in effect for Thursday. That was hours after harrowing scenes across the City showed vehicles stranded in flood waters.

Tropical Storm Ida barreled through the tri-state area Wednesday evening with historic rainfall. Central Park saw record-breaking rain with 3.14 inches in one hour, according to the National Weather Service.

At least seven people, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed in New York City as flood waters overtook basement apartments in Queens and Brooklyn.

New York, New Jersey and the National Weather Service all issued emergency declarations during the storm, and Mayor Bill de Blasio warned commuters avoid the dangerous roads as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) “strongly recommended” commuters avoid any travel.

Following outrage over its initial tweet, NYC Alt Side Parking tweeted at 8:24 a.m. that rules would be suspended Thursday for storm operations.

