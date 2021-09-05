Ida flooding impacts more than 200 NYC schools

NEW YORK — More than 200 New York City public school buildings suffered damage as Ida battered the region, officials said Sunday.

Crews headed to schools immediately after the storm and, as of Friday, 170 of the 234 impacted schools were fully operational, Education Department spokesman Nathaniel Styer said. Work was set to continue “around the clock” to make sure schools are ready for when students return on Sept. 13.

Officials did not have an updated number available Sunday for how many school buildings had been cleaned up.

Most of the damage was minor and limited to school basements, officials said. None of the damage was serious enough to prevent full reopenings.

The cleanup and repair work was done at no cost to the schools, an education official said