Eighth Street flooded in Passaic, New Jersey on Sept. 2, 2021. (Katie Corrado for PIX11 News)

NEW YORK — At least eight people were killed, including a 2-year-old boy, across New York City and New Jersey when Ida brought the region record-breaking rainfall and historic flooding Wednesday night.

A flash flood emergency was issued for New York City for the first time ever, according to the National Weather Service. It was only the second time ever that the NEWS had issued such an alert for our region, with the first being for northeast New Jersey just an hour prior.

New York City

In New York City, a toddler was among seven people dead in the dangerous flooding.

Police said officers responded around 10 p.m. to a 911 call for flooding in the basement apartment of a building at the corner of 64th Street and Laurel Hill Boulevard in the Woodside area of Queens.

Responding officers found three family members unconscious and unresponsive, including a 50-year-old man, 48-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy, officials said. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than an hour later, around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a call for flooding in a basement unit at an apartment complex in the Forest Hills area of Queens, the NYDP said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 48-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, police said. She was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said cops next responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. for flooding in a basement apartment on 183rd Street near 90th Avenue, in Jamaica, Queens.

Responding officers arrived to find a 43-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, believed to be a mother and her adult son, unresponsive within their home, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital, officials said.

Around 11:30 p.m. in Brooklyn, cops responded to reports of flooding in a basement apartment at the corner of Ridgewood and Autumn avenues, in the Cypress Hills section, police said.

Officers found a 66-year-old man unconscious within the home before on-scene EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to authorities.

New Jersey

One death so far has been confirmed in New Jersey after torrential rain brought unprecedented flooding to many areas.

Passaic Mayor Hector C. Lora said in an interview with CNN that a 70-year-old man was killed after being swept under a car by flood waters Wednesday night.

According to the mayor, the car had driven beyond a baricade set up by authorities and became stranded.

Three people were in the vehicle and emergency responders were able to rescue two of them, however the older man was unable to be saved, Lora said.

None of the victims had been identified as of early Thursday morning, pending proper family notification.

Medical examiners will determine the exact cause of death for each victim, officials said.