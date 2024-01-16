NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Officials are warning residents to take extra precautions when traveling Tuesday morning as snow continues to fall across the tri-state area.

Icy roads were reported on I-80 in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the worst of this storm is yet to come and encouraged commuters to stay home if possible.

Snow is expected to fall until Tuesday evening, according to PIX11 meteorologists. For information on how much snow you got, click here.

