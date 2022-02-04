‘I want people to be inspired’: Long Island teen with life-threatening illness raises money for good cause

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Masha Benitez is fighting her own battle, but that’s not stopping her from giving back to others.

“I want people to be inspired and do more,” the 18 year old said.

Masha’s mom, Michele Quigly Benitez, called her daughter a “powerhouse” who “radiates” love and hope. The teen was diagnosed with pulmonary capillary hemangiomatosis; the only known treatment is a lung transplant. Masha has been on a transplant waiting list for two years, but that isn’t stopping her from radiating hope and advocating for others.

The former Make-A-Wish recipient has raised over $100,000 through the Long Beach Polar Bear Splash. Her mission is to make sure other children get the opportunity to have their wishes granted.

“She knows who’s getting this money,” Masha’s mom said. “She knows it’s going to children with really significant medical conditions, and she knows that this is her hope.”

PIX11 News’ Keith Lopez has more on the inspiring story above.