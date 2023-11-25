NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are no words of consolation for this type of grief.

So instead, they embrace. Friends crying on each other’s shoulders outside of the Harlem brownstone destroyed by fire. They still can’t believe their loved one is gone forever.

“I still can’t say that this is real. I just saw him Wednesday and was getting ready to give him a turkey and food, so he can participate in the holiday. Just loving on him,” said Dorin Hammond.

Fire officials say two men died in the Friday night fire, which started just before midnight.

Hammond said he knew one of the victims very well. They grew up in the same building and he was known to everyone in the neighborhood as TJ. He was known to be a great dancer and was working with a local youth group to clean up city parks.

“Funny, joyful, great dude and we are over here talking that he is not here with us,” said the victim’s friend.

Multiple witnesses watched in horror as the flames and smoke engulfed the four-story building near Lenox Avenue.

“We heard screaming, so we came out and saw the fire and people jumping out of the window,” said one witness.

Some of the people inside desperate to save themselves jumped out of the windows. One man was able to escape from his bedroom on the second floor. He has cuts on his face. All his clothing, documents, and belongings were destroyed in the fire.

“I took the stairs and I fell down 2 times.” “The smoke, the smoke, I don’t see,” he said.

Jesus Sierra says he had laid down for the night and had no idea.

“The fire was going and I was still in there. One of the firemen knocked on the door because there was water coming down,” said Sierra.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, as were his 2 other neighbors. Sierra was allowed to go back to the scene to salvage what he could. Unfortunately, his neighbors could not be saved

“I feel for them, but I’m glad god put his hand over me or I would’ve been the third one,” said Sierra.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced by the fire. The cause is still under investigation.