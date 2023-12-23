NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you a procrastinator or a bargain hunter?

Last-minute shoppers generally fall into one of those two categories. And they were both out on Super Saturday night, the second busiest shopping day of the year.

From the lush and extravagant nutcracker windows outside Macy’s to the sparkling, holiday decorations dazzling inside, the Christmas crush on Super Saturday was in full swing.

With discounts of 30, 40, and even 50 % off, the bargain hunters, procrastinators, and tourists all seemed delirious with delight.

“I am from Fort Lauderdale, but originally from New Tork and this is just the best week,” Madelyn Ernst, a Macy’s shopper, told PIX11 News.

“I like this rush. It does something to me, everyone running around buying gifts for loved ones,” said Alethea Gibbs who was standing outside Macy’s, having a wonderful time.

A tourist, Georgia Cornwell, from London, was loving her visit across the pond. “It is amazing. It is lovely,” Cornwell said.

The National Retail Federation expects US holiday sales will rise three to four percent from Nov. through Dec., lower than last year but still strong.

Americans will spend an average of $975 on holiday gifts this Christmas. The largest increase among middle-income households and young adults.

“A lot of sales are 70 %, 50 % off,” Velkis Gavilon, a holiday shopper told PIX11 News.

Jackie Hern, another shopper, agreed. “There are a few desks to get,” but she added it was too crowded.

Flavia Robinson, with her three children in tow, said she found everything she was looking for. But for many, it is not how much you spend or save, it is about sharing in the Christmas spirit.

Many stores will be closing early on Christmas Eve.

