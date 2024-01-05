YONKERS, NY (PIX 11) — Residents across the tri-state area are bracing for the winter storm that’s expected to sweep across the region this weekend as local leaders are urging everyone to stay prepared.

“I have salt, I have shovels, the snowplows, I have a little thing — the little push cart. I’m ready,” said shopper Rachel Constant.

Rachel Constant was one of dozens of shoppers who flocked to Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers Friday, filling their carts with much-needed essential items in anticipation of the winter storm.

“Stock up on alkaline water, stock up on drinks, my produce absolutely ’cause it’s supposed to be really bad this weekend,” Constant said.

Grocery aisles bustled with shoppers gathering everything from bread and milk to comfort foods, hoping to avoid having to come out in the messy weather expected Saturday night into Sunday.

“Milk, cheese, bread, fish just kind of like all the essentials, and then we got some yummy snacks of course,” said Carlina Reid as she stocked up on food.

Store manager Christian Cruz said staff are prepared to welcome the influx of shoppers expected ahead of the snow, with employees coming in a few hours early Saturday to get the store ready. He said they’re already on track to see the number of sales skyrocket.

“You mention snow everybody have to come out,” Cruz said. “Especially here at Stew Leonard’s, we have a lot of essential items that customers are looking for. I mean bread alone, bacon, eggs, and butter and milk. We’re going to triple the sales.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is encouraging residents to check their supplies and replenish them. He’s also urging drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible during the heaviest snowfall to allow crews to clear them safely.

“If you have to go out, you need more time to get where you’re going,” said Latimer. “Certain roads may be closed and factor that into the decisions you’re making. If you don’t have to be out, if it’s not necessity, then try not to be out.”

Reid said that’s exactly why she’s ensuring her home is well-equipped for any challenges the storm may bring.

“We want to make sure we’re off the roads so that all the emergency vehicles on the road, are on the road.”

If you do need to shop this weekend, Cruz said Stew Leonard’s will be open at normal hours despite the inclement weather.