‘I Feel Pretty’: Designer unravels the choices behind ‘West Side Story’ costumes

NEW YORK — Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell is known for creating eye-catching outfits in iconic productions, including the Broadway sensation “Hamilton.” Recently, he tackled the designs for Steven Spielberg’s film version of another Broadway classic — “West Side Story.”

“I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many people, and to work on such a huge variety of productions,” he said.

For “West Side Story,” Tazewell said his main focus was making clothes that would “move in a way that [Spielberg] was hoping for” and do the show’s choreography justice.

