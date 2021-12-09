‘I Feel Pretty’: Designer unravels the choices behind ‘West Side Story’ costumes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell is known for creating eye-catching outfits in iconic productions, including the Broadway sensation “Hamilton.” Recently, he tackled the designs for Steven Spielberg’s film version of another Broadway classic — “West Side Story.”

“I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many people, and to work on such a huge variety of productions,” he said.

For “West Side Story,” Tazewell said his main focus was making clothes that would “move in a way that [Spielberg] was hoping for” and do the show’s choreography justice.

Vanessa Freeman has the full interview with Tazewell in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter