JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Outside of the Kelce brothers, there may not be a bigger name in the NFL right now than Tommy DeVito. With a 2-1 record as Giants starting quarterback, the Cedar Grove native and his Italian gesture celebration have won the hearts of fans. Just ask Giants fan Shane Fitzpatrick.

“I feel like I grew up with 40 of him around me my whole life,” said Fitzpatrick. “The Italian American Jersey native kind of thing. Even watching his family, you’re like, ‘I know this family, I’m friends with these people.’ So it is super fun to just watch it and get excited for something.”

On Monday afternoon at O’Leary’s Publik House in Jersey City, fans await the Monday night debut of the local hero known as “Tommy Cutlets.” Around the corner, something special is brewing.

“New York Giants are huge to us,” said Don Vogt of 902 Brewing Company. “We’re huge Giants fans, we have a tailgate, about a hundred guys come to every game.”

902 Brewing bleeds blue, releasing multiple beers that nod to the Giants proud past. But now, it’s all about Tommy Cutlets – the namesake of its signature beer that’s already made its way into the Giants locker room.

“Tommy, he’s all about Jersey,” said Vogt. “About two or three weeks ago, we put out our Italian Pilsner, and who was better to do it with? Tommy Cutlets, Italian Pilsner all go together. Perfect combination.”

Though the Giants are coming off a bye week, the buzz with fans has not died down. In fact, many of them say they’re confident in the former Don Bosco Prep star as he makes his first start in primetime.

“He’s playing with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, he’s got nothing to lose at this point,” said Fitzpatrick. “His first week was tough, then he’s come out and kind of balled every since. So I’m hoping that continues.”