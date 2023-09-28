SAN DIEGO, CA (PIX11) — A Bronx husband who fled to Mexico after the suspected fentanyl overdoses of four children in his wife’s day care was expelled to California and expected to face a federal judge there Thursday, a source with knowledge of the investigation told PIX11 News.



Felix Herrera Garcia will be charged with narcotics conspiracy resulting in death, the same criminal count his wife and two alleged associates were slapped within the last week, the source said. The United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York is prosecuting the case.

One of the children who overdosed, 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, died at Montefiore Medical Center on Sept. 15 after doctors were unable to revive the baby boy with Narcan and other life-saving measures.



A federal complaint alleged Herrera Garcia’s wife, Grei Mendez, called him twice, along with another day care employee, on that Friday afternoon when the children were unresponsive after their naps. Only then did Mendez dial 911, per the complaint.



The NYPD released surveillance footage allegedly showing Herrera Garcia running through a back alley behind the Divino Nino day care carrying two bags shortly before police and medical personnel arrived to help the children.



A federal strike force consisting of agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and NYPD detectives executed at least two search warrants at the Morris Avenue day care center.



The first team found a bag containing a kilo of fentanyl in the hallway closet of the day care. The kilo was placed on top of mats that the children used for playing and sleeping. A second search several days later revealed a trap door in the day care floor. Under the trap door, concealment drawers contained narcotics and drug paraphernalia.