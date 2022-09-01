SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Thursday marks one year since Hurricane Ida slammed into New York and New Jersey, leading to a loss of life and significant property damage from which many are still yet to recover.

Officials in both states are set to mark the solemn anniversary with ceremonies on Thursday.

Queens was one of the hardest-hit boroughs when Ida blasted the region. Roadways turned into rivers and basements flooded. One year on, residents are still trying to pick up the pieces as they wait for preventative measures to safeguard against future storms.

“It was like a tsunami,” Ramrattie Shivprasad told PIX11 News, recalling how two people died when floodwaters poured into the basement of her Queens building.

Those two people are among the more than 40 who died across New York and New Jersey when Ida ripped through the region.

Just in Queens, the record-shattering rainfall resulted in the death of eight residents, as well as the destruction of homes and businesses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than 41,000 households across the city and neighboring counties in the state for disaster assistance. But the office of city Comptroller Brad Lander confirmed last month that it has denied every single one of the 4,703 financial claims it received, and some families are still struggling.

Affected families in New Jersey are similarly struggling, though advocates are working to secure more aid, both to repair past damage and help mitigate more from future storms.

“We can’t keep doing this,” said Noreen Staples of the New Jersey Organizing Project. “These floods are getting closer, they’re getting stronger.”

Both Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul will be in Queens on Thursday for events marking the anniversary. And at 7 p.m., a vigil for those lost will be held at Diversity Plaza on 37th Road near 73rd Street.