Hurricane Henri: Con Ed, PSEG prepare for power outages

NEW YORK — The historic hurricane — Henri — expected to first impact the tri-state area Saturday night before bring more severe weather by Sunday morning has led to an all-hands-on-deck emergency situation, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo declaring a state of emergency Saturday.

Utility companies in the area are preparing for major damage and serious outages; officials have urged them to make power restoration a priority, and that extensive powerless periods will not be tolerated.

PSEG Long Island said Saturday afternoon that the company is monitoring the storm, but heavy rains and high wind gusts could create havoc.

“Given the potential intensity of the storm, the damage may be severe and some outages may last up to seven to 10 days; however, if the forecast continues to strengthen and the storm moves farther west, restoration could take up to 14 days,” said Michael Sullivan, senior director of transmission and distribution at PSEG Long Island. “We are prepared for hurricane force winds and are informing customers to help set expectations about the storm’s potential so that they can also prepare.”

Immediately, officials pushed back.

“Long Island is constantly preparing for major storms, so it is unacceptable for PSEG to claim they will need seven to ten days to restore power,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “Our residents deserve better. PSEG must call in more line crews to deal with this issue.”

In his Saturday briefing on Henri, Cuomo said its moment like these that power companies are expected to work their hardest and restore power quickly.

New Yorkers don't pay for sunny-day service — they pay for everyday service.



ConEd & PSE&G did a lousy job preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias & @NYSDPS will continue to investigate.



Utilities should know: If you don't provide a service, then your franchise can be revoked. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 10, 2020

Con Edison said it’s secured 1,500 mutual aid workers to supplement its own crews, which includes 12,500 employees set to be deployed into the field if and when necessary; it’ll prioritize energy restoration for public facilities like mass transit and hospitals, then move to smaller groups and individual customers.

In New Jersey, PSE&G said it’s readying for the storm, too:

“Based on the latest track of Hurricane Henri, we expect high winds that can cause flying debris, and bring down trees and power lines as well as the potential for flooding in coastal areas,” said Jack Bridges, vice president, Electric Operations. “We are staffed and ready to respond to issues as they arise.”

New York could begin to feel the effects of Hurricane Henri as soon as late Saturday, as the storm barreled toward the region.

Forecasters said Henri was expected to remain at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall midafternoon Sunday, which the National Hurricane Center said could be on Long Island. Heavy rains, intense winds and potentially dangerous tidal surges were expected.

The Associated Press contributed.