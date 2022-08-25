NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 400 people signed up for the first of six public hearings on congestion pricing Thursday night, according to the MTA.

The virtual hearing will be held between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Zoom and live-streamed at mta.info/CBDTP. Those wishing to sign up can visit this MTA website.

It is not required to register for the hearings and some Thursday speakers have already switched to less crowded dates, said an MTA spokesman. Less than 200 people are currently set to speak at the other five hearings from Aug. 27 through Aug. 31.

Earlier this month, the MTA unveiled an expansive environmental study on congestion pricing. The plan outlined would charge drivers a specific amount depending on the time of day to reduce traffic in the area below 60th Street in Manhattan, officials said.

Depending on the scenario, drivers could be charged from $9 to $23 for travel during peak hours and from $7 to $17 for off-peak hours, according to the report. If New York City implements congestion pricing, commuters can expect more reliable bus service and a slight increase in passengers on the city’s transit systems,

The plan, however, will have no real effect on fares, according to an MTA source. The money generated by the tolling program will be used for the upkeep of MTA infrastructure, including tracks, stations, and platforms, the source said.

The capital from collected fares is used to offset the agency’s daily operations, including employee salaries, the source added.