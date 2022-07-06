NEW YORK (PIX11)—Authorities rounded up hundreds of New York City’s most wanted criminals during a month-long raid targeting several fugitives, officials announced Wednesday.

Cops arrested more than 300 suspects sought for violent incidents predominantly in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx as part of an initiative dubbed Operation NorthStar, authorities said during a press conference at One Police Plaza. The June raid focused on 10 cities nationwide and netted 1,400 fugitive arrests.

“If you commit a violent felony in our city, we will find you. We will arrest you,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

In New York City, police busted nine people wanted in murder cases, 114 for felony assaults, 15 for non-fatal shootings, 109 for robbery, 28 for sex offenses, and 25 for criminal possession of a gun, officials said.

Three suspects were caught for conspiracy to commit murder in connection to a takedown at the River Park Houses in the Bronx, authorities said. Twenty-three alleged gang members were indicted in May for incidents ranging from attempted murder to animal cruelty.

Sewell said that more than one-third of the suspects were previously arrested, arraigned, and released back into the community or failed to appear in court.

“They were sent back to the neighborhoods they had terrorized just days before,” she said. “This is a problem. They have to be held accountable after an arrest.”