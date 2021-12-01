Hundreds of NYC Dept. of Correction workers face suspension over vaccine mandate

FILE – This March 16, 2011 file photo shows a barbed wire fence outside inmate housing on New York’s Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK — New York City’s troubled jail system is facing the suspension of hundreds of corrections officers for failing to meet a Tuesday deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city’s Department of Correction reported 77% of its uniformed staff had gotten at least one vaccine dose as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The city’s municipal workforce, including teachers and police officers, were required to get the vaccine earlier but the deadline for jail workers was delayed a month because of existing staffing shortages.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an emergency executive order Monday designed to beef up jail staffing by authorizing a switch to 12-hour shifts from the normal 8-hour ones.