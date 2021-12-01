Hundreds of NYC Dept. of Correction workers face suspension over vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — New York City’s troubled jail system is facing the suspension of hundreds of corrections officers for failing to meet a Tuesday deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The city’s Department of Correction reported 77% of its uniformed staff had gotten at least one vaccine dose as of 5 p.m. Monday.
The city’s municipal workforce, including teachers and police officers, were required to get the vaccine earlier but the deadline for jail workers was delayed a month because of existing staffing shortages.
Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an emergency executive order Monday designed to beef up jail staffing by authorizing a switch to 12-hour shifts from the normal 8-hour ones.