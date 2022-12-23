NEW YORK (PIX11) — Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as a slew of flights were canceled and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas.

As of 4:10 a.m. Friday, nearly 500 flights were canceled between the three major metro area airports, and dozens more were delayed. The hardest hit was LaGuardia Airport, where 345 flights were scrapped altogether, and another 10 were delayed. John F. Kennedy International Airport was the worst for delays, with 50 flights behind schedule.

Those hitting the road for their holiday getaways weren’t immune from the fallout, with plunging temperatures in a possible Friday flash freeze expected to ice over streets already slick from recent rain, creating potentially dangerous conditions.

Even those New Yorkers staying home for the holidays may have been affected by the storm, as thousands of power outages in and around the city were reported early Friday. As of 6 a.m., Con Edison reported 1,779 customers without power in Queens and another 3,339 in the dark across Westchester County. PSEG Long Island, meanwhile, tallied 6,376 outages in Nassau County and another 5,757 in Suffolk County as of the same time.

Over 1,700 customers were without power in New Jersey’s Hunterdon County, with another 202 out in Bergen County, according to Jersey Central Power & Light and PSEG New Jersey and Pennsylvania, respectively.