NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of immigrant workers and labor leaders marched Sunday calling for better working conditions and benefits.

They also said that since they’re paying their taxes, they should be able to obtain citizenship in this country. The workers gathered at Manhattan’s Washington Square Park for May Day and marched in solidarity to Foley Square.

They are calling on Congress to pass permanent protections for millions of undocumented workers across the country.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood by the labor leaders and immigrant workers along with NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

May 1 became International Workers’ Day back in the 1880s after the Haymarket Affair when police fired into a crowd of workers in Chicago.